Esther Walsh makes a balloon hat for six-year-old Kelsie Morson during Cordova Bay Day last year. (Saanich News file photo)

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest, Ride Don’t Hide, Cordova Bay Day and more

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are just a few of the great events taking place across the region.

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest

After close to a decade away, icons of modern ska The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, return to the Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest stage. Headlining the festival’s marquee stage at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour, these festival favourites will get the crowds moving this Saturday as part of a stellar line-up filling the city with lively music from June 20 to 24.

Sausage Fest returns for another year of fun

Grab a sausage and drink and enjoy live music or watch your kids at the playground as the Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation hosts its third annual Sausage Fest on Saturday (June 23) from noon until 9 p.m. at Willows Beach Park. The foundation funds a variety of projects and community groups from Oak Bay schools to athletics and larger organizations including the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund – a fundraising body for firefighters throughout the province. This year’s profits target Willows and Monterey schools to help funding play structures, Prostate Cancer Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Cordova Bay Day

Celebrate all things Cordova Bay with some fun activities for the entire family. Cordova Bay Day celebrations kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. at three locations along Cordova Bay Road, including Mattick’s Farm, Cordova Bay Elementary School and St. David’s Church. Events wrap up at around 3 p.m.

Picnic in the Park and Dirt Jam

Grab your picnic basket and head out to Sooke for a fun family event. Also taking place this Saturday is the annual Picnic in the Park and Dirt Jam. There will be plenty of picnic games, bike park races and music. All of this fun takes place at the Seaparc Leisure Complex from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Ride Don’t Hide goes Sunday

Taking place on Sunday is Ride Don’t Hide, an annual fundraiser hosted by CMHA’s Victoria office. CMHA strives to promote mental health services, mental health awareness and addresses the stigma surrounding mental illness. With several different routes including a five kilometre walk and seven, 18, 28, 52 or 100 kilometre ride options, there’s something for all levels. The routes wrap around the region, so if you’re not participating there are plenty of options to cheer on walkers or riders.

