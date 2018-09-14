5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Rifflandia, Terry Fox Run, Luxton Fair, Roller derby, Colwood Seaside Festival

Five hot things to hit this weekend in Greater Victoria.

Rifflandia – Supporting local musicians, some of whom find their way further up the music ladder in the aftermath, is a part of what Rifflandia is all about.

The music festival, which celebrates its 11th edition in September, has given various Victoria-area bands their first big break including Current Swell, who were on the roster for the first Rifflandia back in 2008 and are among the headliners this time.

Terry Fox Run – Registration begins at 9 a.m. in Beacon Hill Park at the junction of Dallas Rd. and Douglas St. The opening ceremonies start at 9:45 a.m. with the run set to begin at 10:30 a.m. The Great Canadian Hair Do runs from 10:10 a.m. until noon.

Luxton Fair – Starting this Friday and running through Sunday, the fair will also feature a number of displays, exhibits, midway rides and games, as well as blacksmith demonstrations, antique farm equipment, historical museum displays and a wide selection of handcrafted and unique products for sale. The midway will be open for fairgoers from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, as well as from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the grounds is by donation.

Roller Derby season finale – Calamity Cup is up for grabs as The Margarita Villains face The Belles of the Brawl

When the Rotten Apples last faced Department of Derby last fall they took the win and are back to battle and take the game again this year when the whistle blows at 5:30 p.m. sharp on Sept. 15. Following that, The Belles of the Brawl will face The Margarita Villains at 7:30 p.m. to reclaim the Calamity Cup after losing it to the Villains last year.

Colwood Seaside Festival – Join the City of Colwood for a day of heritage fun at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse.

Fort Rodd Hill will be charging their regular entrance rates at this event: Youth under 17 are free, adults $3.90, seniors $3.40.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Memories abound as Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club turns 50

Just Posted

Regina Park campers move to nearby park, plan next move

Camp Namegans in Saanich dispersed, packing continues on Friday

Saanich’s homeless camp ends, as residents plan rally Friday

A group of homeless individuals are planning their next move Friday morning… Continue reading

Terry Fox run carries on legacy of commitment to cancer research

Victoria’s Mile-0 hosts run and Great Canadian Hair Do

Victoria Airport firefighter hosts Burger Beer fundraiser for Cops for Cancer

With fall approaching, the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is… Continue reading

Fever Feel psychs out new hometown of Victoria

Calgary-bred band plays Rifflandia for first time, debuts first self-titled LP

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Rifflandia, Terry Fox Run, Luxton Fair, Roller derby, Colwood Seaside Festival

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Most Read