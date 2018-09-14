5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Five hot things to hit this weekend in Greater Victoria.

Rifflandia – Supporting local musicians, some of whom find their way further up the music ladder in the aftermath, is a part of what Rifflandia is all about.

The music festival, which celebrates its 11th edition in September, has given various Victoria-area bands their first big break including Current Swell, who were on the roster for the first Rifflandia back in 2008 and are among the headliners this time.

Terry Fox Run – Registration begins at 9 a.m. in Beacon Hill Park at the junction of Dallas Rd. and Douglas St. The opening ceremonies start at 9:45 a.m. with the run set to begin at 10:30 a.m. The Great Canadian Hair Do runs from 10:10 a.m. until noon.

Luxton Fair – Starting this Friday and running through Sunday, the fair will also feature a number of displays, exhibits, midway rides and games, as well as blacksmith demonstrations, antique farm equipment, historical museum displays and a wide selection of handcrafted and unique products for sale. The midway will be open for fairgoers from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, as well as from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the grounds is by donation.

Roller Derby season finale – Calamity Cup is up for grabs as The Margarita Villains face The Belles of the Brawl

When the Rotten Apples last faced Department of Derby last fall they took the win and are back to battle and take the game again this year when the whistle blows at 5:30 p.m. sharp on Sept. 15. Following that, The Belles of the Brawl will face The Margarita Villains at 7:30 p.m. to reclaim the Calamity Cup after losing it to the Villains last year.

Colwood Seaside Festival – Join the City of Colwood for a day of heritage fun at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse.

Fort Rodd Hill will be charging their regular entrance rates at this event: Youth under 17 are free, adults $3.90, seniors $3.40.

