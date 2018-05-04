5 things to do in Victoria this weekend

Walk for a cause, duck races, boat show, emergency prep and towers of canned goods

BC Boat Show

BC Yacht Brokers Association brings its BC Boat Show back to the Saanich Peninsula May 3-6

For the last 12 years, the show has been held in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. But it started its life on the Island in Sidney.

From education to a beer garden, there’s something for the whole family at this year’s BC Boat Show. Kids even go free when attending with a paying adult.

The BC Boat Show runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate or at bcyba.com.

Take a walk for a cause

The 7th Annual Hike for Hospice is Sunday at Fisherman’s Wharf Park. Help support end-of-life care in the community and enjoy a variety of entertainment, including face painting, snacks and live music. Register here.

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is Sunday at Clover Point Park. Victoria’s fun and family-friendly event that brings the community together and raises vital funds for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Sunday, May 6 with registration at 9 a.m., ceremony at 10 and the walk at 10:30. Learn more here.

Duck Day in Sooke

Waddle on down to the Sooke Flats on May 5 for the Sooke Harbourside Lions’ 12th annual Duck Race fundraiser for Harbourside Lions Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Pemberton Homes and Seaside Sweets in Sooke, or at the Flats on the day of the event. There will also be two blitz sales: one on Friday outside Village Foods from 3 to 7 p.m., and one outside Shoppers Drug Mart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free for anyone who doesn’t want to adopt a duck.

Canstruction zone

For the next 11 days a dozen teams will compete in Hillside Centre to see who can create the best sculpture from food cans. The shopping mall hosts the fifth annual Canstruction event from May 4 to 14.

Teams made up of local professionals will compete against themselves and internationally as the event runs in 165 cities.

The canned goods used in the sculptures go toward The Mustard Seed food bank’s security initiative.

Emergency readiness fair

Local first responders, organizations and groups gather for the 11th annual regional emergency preparedness fair in the Juan de Fuca Rec centre parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

