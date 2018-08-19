Christopher Mavrikos serves up a delicious plate of lamb, greek salad, rice and bread at Greek Fest. The annual event, held at the Greek Community Hall, celebrates Greek heritage with food, music and dancing over two weekends. (Saanich News file photo)

A taste of Greece comes to Victoria

Greek Fest runs Aug. 24 to 26 and Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Greek Community Centre

The land beside Saanich Commonwealth Place will again be transformed into a Mediterranean oasis over the next two weekends.

Greek Fest returns to the Greek Community Centre, 4648 Elk Lake Dr., from Aug. 24 to 26 and again Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

“I think my favourite part is the atmosphere,” said Jim Koutougos, Greek Fest chairman. “An outdoor summer night in Victoria, with everyone celebrating together. Eating some delicious Greek food and enjoying a glass of wine, it’s not something that happens very often. It’s sort of a piece of Greece in Victoria.”

The entertainment will be headlined by the group ELKELAM, making the trek all the way from Athens to bring their mixture of classical and modern performance Greek dancing, featuring several traditional costumes. And while the majority of performers will bring a decidedly Greek flavour, the entertainment will also feature tastes of Flamenco, Indian, Polish, Filipino, Scotch and Irish.

And then there’s the food. From souvlaki to Greek salad, not to mention spanakopita, baklava and loukomades.

“The lamb is ordered,” said Koutougos, who couldn’t estimate how much lamb the expected crowd of 20,000 would go through over two weekends but expects it would probably represent a small flock.

Greek Fest will also provide a focal point for the Greek heritage project that has been undertaken by the local Greek community.

“We have a museum that we’re slowly collecting artifacts and information about the first Greeks in the area,” said Koutougos. “That is growing and it’s open throughout the festival for people to learn a bit more about the Greek heritage in the area.”

Proceeds from this year’s Greek Fest will again go towards the hot lunch program at local elementary schools. And this year some money will also be set aside for the victims of the Greek fires, that claimed nearly 100 lives and damaged more than 1,000 buildings last month.

There is no admission fee to attend Greek Fest, which runs each day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Koutougos said they have seen a big surge in attendance over the past five years.

“It’s still the great atmosphere with all the people, but it’s not crazy lines and not being able to find a place to sit,” he said. “I think we’ve found that sweet spot.”

editor@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay brothers scoop 10 kg of poop from park paths in 30 mins

Just Posted

Oak Bay man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Opposing views clash over removal of Royal Oak Golf Course from ALR

Golf course not ideal for farming, says report

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Susan Simmons begins a 24-hour swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

The MS Athlete and ultra-marathon swimmer wants to be the first person to make the journey

New Victoria mayoral candidate, three more council candidates step forward

Four people from NewCouncil.ca jump into the race for the Oct. 2018 municipal election

Oak Bay brothers scoop 10 kg of poop from park paths in 30 mins

Family picks up dog poo to give back, inspire others to be more responsible

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Puppy yoga, horses, cars, water guns and more make up this weekend’s list of events to see

RCMP looking for missing Duncan teen

Dallas Macleod, 18, was last seen on Aug. 10

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

A taste of Greece comes to Victoria

Greek Fest runs Aug. 24 to 26 and Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Greek Community Centre

Evacuation order issued in Island village due to “risk of falling debris”

Fire continues to threaten town’s only access road

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Planned eagle preserve ‘a first for City of Surrey’

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Most Read

  • A taste of Greece comes to Victoria

    Greek Fest runs Aug. 24 to 26 and Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Greek Community Centre