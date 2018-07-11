Additional buses added for Rock the Shores

While a team works to transform the lower fields of West Shore Parks and Recreation for Rock the Shores this weekend in Colwood, B.C. Transit is also looking ahead to the music festival.

B.C. Transit’s regularly scheduled buses will continue to run with additional buses available during the day to handle crowds of festival-goers. Extra buses will also be added in the evenings to transport people home from the festival.

Festival gates open at noon each day with concerts ending at around 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Colwood Transit Exchange will be closed before the end of the last concert each night to avoid pedestrian congestion. But B.C. Transit staff will be on hand at the exchange to co-ordinate additional buses as needed and direct passengers to bus stops on Island Highway, where they will be able to board.

Regular fares apply to all three festival days. But B.C. Transit is reminding riders that plan to take the bus more than once a day of the $5 DayPASS, which allows for all day travel on any route in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

For more information on routes, schedules and fares, go to bctransit.com/victoria or call 250-382-6161.

