Artists open their doors for free Oak Bay studio tour

A selection of work from artists who will be opening their studios to the public on the tour. (Courtesy of Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture)

The 20th annual Oak Bay Artists’ Spring Studio Tour is almost upon us, with 25 local artists set to swing open their doors, show their work and answer your questions.

Organized by Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, & Culture (OBPRC), the free, two-day tour is self–guided and runs over the weekend of April 13 and 14 from noon to 4:30 p.m. each day.

A diverse group of painters will be available at stops along the way, and those on the tour will see paintings in watercolour, acrylic and oil. Other art forms will also be represented such as ceramics, photography, fibre art, paper castings, art cards and sculpture. Participants are invited to walk, bike or drive from stop to stop at their own pace. Once at a studio, they can view the art and talk to the artists, who are keen to share their process and inspirations.

In addition to the displays at the home studios, five artists will be showing their work at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre next to Oak Bay High School.

Karen Manders, acting arts and culture programmer for OBPRC, is excited at the diverse age ranges the tour usually attracts. “I love that the tour is so family friendly,” she says. “The tours are a great way for children and youth to meet real artists in their community, it’s a special experience for people of all ages.”

In an effort to attract youngsters to the tour, those who have their tour maps initialed at each studio they visit have the chance to earn a free two-for-one pass at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Children and teenagers bearing maps with at least three initials will qualify for the pass.

“Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture is proud to help local artists share their art with the community, and to provide education about art and its many expressions,” said OBPRC’s Mary Kucera in a release.

Brochures and a tour map for this free event are available at www.oakbay.ca. Printed brochures are also available at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Oak Bay Municipal Hall, Oak Bay Library, local businesses and from participating artists prior to the tour.

