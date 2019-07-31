The Townsin family, with Lexi, her dad Troy, mom Cheryl-Lynn and brother Felix, has roots in the Comox Valley but lives in Victoria. Photo supplied

Arts fest in Comox collects empties to fund Victoria vendor’s charity

Townsin family campaign helps research into daughter’s rare disease

The Filberg Festival will be collecting and recycling all empty drink containers this weekend to help the family of one of its regular vendors.

Troy Townsin writes kids’ books and has been an exhibitor at the festival for six years. His six-year-old daughter Lexi has Blau syndrome, a rare, degenerative condition that affects her joints, eyes, skin and organs. It is a combination of arthritis, sarcoidosis (in which abnormal collections of inflammatory cells form lumps) and uveitis (a form of eye inflammation). Osteoporosis is also another condition associated with it. Blau syndrome also affects her growth and immune system.

“There’s not a part of her that’s not affected,” says Townsin.

Lexi was diagnosed three years ago after originally being misdiagnosed. When she developed a rash, doctors took a biopsy and determined she had the disease.

“It’s just one of those ones they haven’t seen very often,” he says.

The family is based in Victoria, but Lexi’s mom Cheryl-Lynn Townsin (nee Murray) grew up in the Comox Valley and attended Vanier Secondary. Her mother Ingrid still lives in Royston, and the family continues to spend much time in the Valley.

For treatment, Lexi faces regular shots and eye drops, and despite all the tribulations his daughter faces, Townsin is amazed by how she copes with it all.

“She’s fun, she’s sweet,” he says. “She has dealt with pain as long as she can remember.”

RELATED STORY: Great lineup, great art at Comox’s Filberg Festival

The festival is rallying behind the Townsin family and donating all proceeds from empty drink containers toward their campaign for Blau syndrome research.

“It was just amazing when they said they want to reach out,” Townsin says.

The family has a non-profit organization set up to raise funds to find a cure for Lexi’s condition. People can also donate online, and Townsin will take donations at his booth at the Filberg Festival.

The disease is rare, with fewer than 200 known patients known around the world, though Townsin thinks there are more people out there. Already, they have found another person with it on Vancouver Island.

It has no cure, nor even an effective treatment, says Townsin. He adds that research development into the disease could yield benefits to the general population because the study of the mutated gene that causes Blau syndrome could help research into other genetic diseases.

For the proceeds, the Townsins have two goals. One is to put together a research symposium in 2020 for specialists from around the world to come to Vancouver Island to share their knowledge, as well as patients to come share their stories.

The second goal is to develop a patient registry to track the progression of the disease and build up case histories to assist with the research and development of treatment options.

You can follow Lexi and her dad on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/memydadandblau/ and Instagram @memydadandblau. Townsin says they are planning to use social media to inform people about Blau syndrome and get a better sense of how many people are affected, once they get the registry set up.

“I think it’s one of those things that’s just been really under-diagnosed,” he says.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Despite her condition, Lexi has handled her challenges with an appreciation for life. Photo supplied

Previous story
Japanese mayors to attend atomic bomb remembrance lantern ceremony in Esquimalt
Next story
Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Festival reaches shore with expanded elements

Just Posted

Victoria police to take fewer calls, shift officer duties in response to budget restrictions

A new ‘Transformation Report’ promises upcoming changes to service from VicPD

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Saanich police arrest driver for impaired driving by drug during CounterAttack

Officers also issued multiple suspensions and tickets

Victoria Shamrocks shine in playoff opener

‘Rocks back in Colwood on Saturday at The Q Centre

Rickter Scale: A creep at the wheel

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

89-year-old Vancouver Island man attacked with machete

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

Most Read