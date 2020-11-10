Avalanche of rocks painted with poppies in Sidney show support for veteran

Kenny Podmore of Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37 holds up one of the 40-plus rocks painted with poppies left at Sidney’s cenotaph. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Kenny Podmore of Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37 holds up one of the 40-plus rocks painted with poppies left at Sidney’s cenotaph. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Kenny Podmore of Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37 holds up one of the 40-plus rocks painted with poppies left at Sidney’s cenotaph. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

It’s a mystery that has nonetheless thrilled Kenny Podmore.

The coordinator of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Sidney was passing the community’s cenotaph before Remembrance Day when he noticed a collection of rocks painted with poppies.

With large-scale public Remembrance Day ceremonies cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols, Podmore said it is “beautiful and moving” for the public to show their support for veterans.

This unusual outpouring of support comes against the backdrop of Sidney’s revised Remembrance Day ceremonies. Its central element, an indoor ceremony at Mary Winspear Centre with 50 invited veterans, was open to the public online. A small parade from Sidney’s fire hall to the centre kicked off the event.

Another visible aspect of this year’s revised ceremonies was a Remembrance Day Sail Past by the Royal Canadian Navy.

