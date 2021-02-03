B.C. Black History Month events shift online in Greater Victoria

Variety of web-based talks and symposiums available over the course of February

Stories of B.C.’s Black pioneers and the history of their migration to Victoria and the province will be heard during a lunchtime online talk Feb. 9 hosted by the Royal B.C. Museum and B.C. Black History Awareness Society. (Image courtesy B.C. Black History Awareness Society)

The Royal B.C. Museum and B.C. Black History Awareness Society are teaming up in February for free online talks and symposiums.

The first is a Feb. 9, 30-minute lunchtime presentation, B.C.’s Black Pioneers, by the society’s Fran Morrison at noon. Register for this free webinar here or by visiting royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/rbcmhome.

John Lutz, professor of history at the University of Victoria, is a commentator for an online symposium between 2:30 and 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 entitled Black Migration and British Columbia. It features presentations by three history scholars on elements of the movement, starting in 1858, of hundreds of men, women and children of African descent to and from Victoria and elsewhere in B.C., and the impact they had.

RELATED STORY: Black History Month: The Alexander family was among the first Black pioneers in B.C.

Registration can be doneby visiting bcblackhistory.ca/events.

An African Ancestry dialogue and performance event happens Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It includes conversations on the diversity of people of African ancestry in B.C., with the morning session focused on personal stories touching on the wide cross-section of African heritage of current B.C. residents. The afternoon session features a panel discussion on issues around identity and its impact on the lived experience of people with African ancestry.

A project of the African Ancestry Project, the event can be accessed by registering here or by visiting eventbrite.ca and searching for African Ancestry.

Find more information on the B.C. Black History Awareness Society Facebook page.

Black History MonthRoyal BC Museum