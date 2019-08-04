Bakers needed for 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase

A sweetly skilled fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Victoria returns for an 11th year this winter, and competitors are needed.

The Gingerbread Showcase is open to home chefs and professional bakers, along with artists, designers or architects to show off talent, skill and imagination while creating a family event at the Parkside Hotel and Spa. Registration is open for this year’s “building a diverse community” themed event.

Everything used in the creation must be edible and each entry must be created on a 61-centimetre square base with creations measuring at least 45 cm tall.

Entries go on display Nov. 16 through Jan. 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Prizes will be awarded for first place each for amateur and professional as well as best first impression, best interpretation of the theme, most creative and original, best use of skill and technique and the popular people’s choice award – as voted by showcase visitors.

Organizers anticipate more than 30,000 people will visit. Those viewers vote for their favourite while making a donation to Habitat Victoria’s build fund, helping local families to build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $93,000 to help build a home for a single mom in Central Saanich.

“We were so pleased to celebrate with Sarah and her boys this past May as she achieved her dream of homeownership,” said Yolanda Meijer, chief executive officer for Habitat Victoria. “Being able to hand her the keys to her new home was made possible due to the incredible support for this event, and it all starts with the bakers.”

To register or to find out more, go to habitatvictoria.com/2019-gingerbread-showcase-baker-signup.

Limited spaces are available.

