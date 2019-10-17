The Morbid Motel will open its doors for those brave enough to enter from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. (Photo courtesy of Colin Smith)

Bates Motel recreated in Saanich for a haunting good time

Local artists, actors transform house into a free, ‘fun spooky’ Halloween attraction

Do you have the guts to brave the Morbid Motel this Halloween?

For the 11th year in a row, Peter Lyons and his wife, Brenda, will transform their house at 693 Daffodil Ave. in Saanich into a family friendly Halloween attraction, free for the public to enjoy. The event will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Those brave enough to enter will be able to wander the decorated halls of the Bates Motel-inspired haunted house, delight in the thrill of a jump scare from one of the live actors and savour Halloween treats.

READ MORE: Five must-attend family-friendly events to celebrate Halloween

Lyons said he is honoured by the response to the effort he and his crew put into re-creating this event year after year. Last year, about 200 trick-or-treaters came by, and he expects a similar turnout this year.

“I recycle my own recycling and rebuild it into stuff and people donate things, so recycling is really just a bonus for me. For example, there’s a crypt in the backyard I made from the foam inside an old speaker,” he said.

Heather Eichel, one of the actors who will be interacting with guests on Halloween, said “it’s not gruesome spooky, it’s fun spooky. Last year we did a zombie bus crash with dry ice, a sign that said ‘keep out, quarantine,’ red lights and zombies wandering around,” Eichel said. “It’s a great community event.”

READ ALSO: Saanich residents planning Halloween fireworks displays must plan ahead

The haunted motel is expected to draw a sizeable crowd, so if you plan on driving to the house at the end of Daffodil Avenue, you may want to park on a nearby street and walk over.

Lyons has no plans to stop putting on the event in years to come. “I don’t think the community would let me,” he added with a laugh.

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Victoria woman uses loss to raise awareness of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day
Next story
Sooke School District looking for help naming two new West Shore schools

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria Green Party office faces break-in

Racelle Kooy’s office saw thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

West Shore RCMP bust seizes $50,000 worth of drugs

More than 300 grams of cocaine and crack-cocaine seized in Victoria

Downtown Victoria tea shop switches to plastic tea bags

Murchie’s Tea and Coffee says the transition is temporary

Rickter Scale: A novel approach to balancing the books

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Sooke School District looking for help naming two new West Shore schools

Submissions, voting closes Nov. 1

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

COLUMN: Halloween shouldn’t be a purity test

The holiday is a time of pretending and fun

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

Most Read