Bates Motel recreated in Saanich for a haunting good time

Do you have the guts to brave the Morbid Motel this Halloween?

For the 11th year in a row, Peter Lyons and his wife, Brenda, will transform their house at 693 Daffodil Ave. in Saanich into a family friendly Halloween attraction, free for the public to enjoy. The event will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Those brave enough to enter will be able to wander the decorated halls of the Bates Motel-inspired haunted house, delight in the thrill of a jump scare from one of the live actors and savour Halloween treats.

Lyons said he is honoured by the response to the effort he and his crew put into re-creating this event year after year. Last year, about 200 trick-or-treaters came by, and he expects a similar turnout this year.

“I recycle my own recycling and rebuild it into stuff and people donate things, so recycling is really just a bonus for me. For example, there’s a crypt in the backyard I made from the foam inside an old speaker,” he said.

Heather Eichel, one of the actors who will be interacting with guests on Halloween, said “it’s not gruesome spooky, it’s fun spooky. Last year we did a zombie bus crash with dry ice, a sign that said ‘keep out, quarantine,’ red lights and zombies wandering around,” Eichel said. “It’s a great community event.”

The haunted motel is expected to draw a sizeable crowd, so if you plan on driving to the house at the end of Daffodil Avenue, you may want to park on a nearby street and walk over.

Lyons has no plans to stop putting on the event in years to come. “I don’t think the community would let me,” he added with a laugh.

