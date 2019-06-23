BC Summer Reading Club is back at the Greater Victoria Public Library

The Greater Victoria Public Library offers free library programs at branches throughout Greater Victoria. These programs include crafts, coding, science and story time – there’s something for all ages and interests.

Just imagine the possibilities with the Greater Victoria Public Library’s BC Summer Reading Club. Whether reading at home or on holidays, kids 12 and under can track their daily reading and enjoy weekly incentives along the way. All summer long, drop by any GVPL library branch to pick up a self-paced reading record. (Find out more at gvpl.ca/src.)

Some other programs of interest include the Once Upon a StoryWalk. This program is open to everyone but children must be accompanied by an adult. Individual pages of a storybook are mounted on sign posts and placed along an outdoor circuit at the Juan de Fuca branch. Participants follow the narrative by visiting each page in sequence along the route. After the story, drop into the branch for a fun craft. This program is drop-in and runs on July 4 and Aug. 2 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Another popular program is Paws and Tales for ages six to nine. Participants read to a friendly dog and learn more about dogs who assist people and how to be a great dog owner. Led by volunteers and their furry companions from Pacific Animal Therapy Society’s Paws and Tales program, registration is required. This program runs at the Juan de Fuca branch on July 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Giggles and Wiggles is for young children and their families. Little listeners with extra energy will enjoy action-filled stories, songs and rhymes followed by free play and stations. This is a drop-in program, but children under three must be accompanied by an adult. It runs on July 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Flight of the Falcon is for children between the ages of six to 12 but parents are also welcome. Join falconers Kristine and Allan Marshall, along with their gyrfalcon, Solstice, and American kestrel, Jack, and learn about the ways of these exquisite raptors and the 4,000-year-old art of falconry. Registration is required and this program runs out of the Langford Heritage branch on Aug. 24, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Imagine the Possibilities Magic Show also runs on Aug. 24 but out of the Juan de Fuca Branch at 3 p.m.

Step into a world of imagination where anything is possible. Watch as drawings come to life, pictures leap off the page from popular children’s books and toys misbehave with hilarious surprises. This show features magic, comedy, music and tons of audience participation. Presented by magician Leif David, this show is for ages five to 12 and registration is required.

For more information on these programs and more, go to gvpl.ca.

