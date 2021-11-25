BC Transit gets into the holiday spirit for 2021

Stuff the Bus event set for Dec. 4 at Tillicum Centre, Santa Bus offering free rides Dec. 10 and 11

The colourfully decorated Santa Bus hits the streets around Greater Victoria on Dec. 10 and 11, offering free rides, candy canes and festive music, with the Santa at the wheel. (Courtesy of BC Transit)

BC Transit is getting into the spirit of the season by putting a festive face on its vehicles and taking part in a number of local holiday-themed events.

That list begins with entering a decorated bus in this Saturday’s (Nov. 27) Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade, which gets underway at 5:30 p.m. from in front of the legislature.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, transit staff will be at the Tillicum Centre Save-on-Foods store, helping the public Stuff the Bus. Donations of cash, new toys, new clothing and non-perishable food items will be accepted – with public health protocols in place – between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. After that, the filled bus will take the items for distribution to The Mustard Seed Food Bank and The Salvation Army.

That evening, a decorated bus will be part of the annual Island Equipment Operators Association Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive, which gets underway from Ogden Point at about 6 p.m. and travels a route through various municipalities, winding up at Westshore Motorsports Park in Langford at about 8:30.

RELATED STORY: Santa hits Victoria first as parades start to fill the streets

On Dec. 10 and 11, riders, watch for the Santa Bus, with its red nose and jolly driver. Not only will Santa Claus be behind the wheel offering free rides to everyone who climbs aboard, but his crew of helpers will also be handing out wrapped candy canes. The Santa Bus will operate on a number of routes around the region over the two days (see poster, attached).

For more information, service updates and alerts in the Victoria Regional Transit System, please visit bctransit.com/victoria.

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC TransitHolidays and Seasonal Events