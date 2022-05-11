The City of Victoria has announced the putting green at Beacon Hill Park has officially opened for the summer season. (Photo Courtesy of City of Victoria/Twitter)

Beacon Hill Park putting green opens for summer

The city announced the opening of the free green in a tweet Tuesday

Beacon Hill Park’s putting green has officially opened for the summer season, adding to the extensive list of activities on offer at “the crowning jewel” of Victoria’s parks network.

The City of Victoria announced the opening in a tweet Tuesday (May 10), inviting the public to bring their putters and golf balls for some free fun.

Beyond the putting green, the park’s 740,000 square metres also feature amenities like two playgrounds, two spray parks, tennis courts, a baseball diamond, cricket pitch, stage, picnic shelters, meadows, flowerbeds, and the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm.

