Belmont Secondary’s Theatre on the Edge presents Rosencrantz Guildenstern Are Dead, running from May 22 to 25. (Swikar Oli/ News staff)

Belmont’s Theatre on the Edge offers parody of Shakespeare

Spring production of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead runs from May 22 to 25

Belmont Secondary’s spring theatre production has arrived.

This year, the school’s Theatre on the Edge is presenting Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead. The 1964 play by Tom Stoppard parodies Shakespeare’s Hamlet with an absurdist slant.

The show runs from May 22 until 24 starting at 7 p.m. in the Belmont Theatre. On May 25, brunch will be available at noon for $25 at the school, catered by the House of Boateng Cafe, with the matinee beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the SD 62 website and in the school’s front office.


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Most Read