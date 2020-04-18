Volunteers came together to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters during a Langley drive. (Black Press Media file photo)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Victoria call for community-wide bottle drive

Safe distanced bins placed at two Bottle Depot Return It Centres

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria is calling on the community for donations of a variety of types to help the organization support more than 500 children and families amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria shifted one program online, with staff offering virtual support and guidance to keep some of the community’s most vulnerable youth connected to their mentors. The organization provides mentors for children and youth through seven programs in direct response to identified social issues impacting specific communities.

As a result of COVID-19 and public safety, many Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria fundraising events have been canceled and its Clothing Collections Center forced to close.

READ ALSO: 100 Greater Victoria kids on waitlist for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

The organization hopes to see an uptick in bottle donations this month to help support those programs.

Donate safely using stand-alone bins placed away from high traffic areas at 4261 Glanford Ave. and 655 Queens Ave. Bottle Depot Return It locations. Both sites are also open to drop off in person, with social distancing measures in place as well as reduced hours – Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mention the donation is for Big Brothers Big Sisters during the drop off.

Funds raised support Big Brother Big Sisters of Victoria programs. Take a photo with the bottle and can donations and tag @bbbsvictoria on Facebook or Instagram during the month of April to be entered to win a prize package.

Additional ways to support the group include hanging on to unwanted clothing and small household items for when the Clothing Collections Center reopens. Visit bbbsvictoria.com for updates or to make monetary donations.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Charity and Donations

