Rosemary McGrath and Beverley Mason, along with one-month-olds Iyla and Mila Durrancealong, were working hard at the Highlands Holiday Craft Fair last year at the Caleb Pike Heritage Park and the Highlands Community Hall. (Black Press Media file photo)

Black Press Media’s annual Craft Fair Guide is back

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at these Greater Victoria events

The holiday season is just around the corner and that means it’s only a matter of time before all of the festivities get underway.

If you’re starting to plan your holiday shopping, Black Press Media’s annual Greater Victoria Craft Fair Guide will be in Friday’s edition of the Saanich News, Oak Bay News, Peninsula News Review, and the Goldstream News Gazette.

If you missed it in Friday’s edition of the Victoria News, you can also find it online at any of our websites under e-editions.

You can also find more holiday-inspired events in the coming weeks online under the community calendar section of our websites.

Most Read