A block party on Sunday June 23 in Oak Bay will welcome two young Syrian brothers to the Island, who arrived two weeks ago after spending the last six years of their lives living in a UN refugee camp in Beriut. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Block party hosted in Oak Bay to welcome two young Syrian refugees

Funds raised will support the brothers for first year on Island

If you’re looking for something to do this Sunday, the Salish Sea Refugee Sponsorship Group is hosting a neighbourhood block party to welcome refugees to the community.

On Sunday, June 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on McLaren Avenue in Oak Bay the block party will have food, fun and friends — whether you bring them along or make them there.

The Salish Refugee Sponsorship Group is a group of friends and neighbours who have been working together for three years in order to bring two young Syrian brothers to Victoria to join their extended family already here.

Living in a UN refugee camp in Beirut for six years, separated from their immediate family, the brothers lived their lives in limbo. Finally arriving in Victoria two weeks ago, the community is hosting a celebration to welcome them.

The party will have a barbecue, beer gardens, children’s activities, a magician, face-painting and even a bouncy castle.

The event will be by donation and all the money raised will go to support the two brothers for the next year while they get settled and find employment along with improving their English skills.

Welcoming block party:

When: Sunday, June 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: McLaren Avenue in Oak Bay

What: Block party featuring barbecue, beer gardens and children’s activities


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
ArtsAlive voting begins Thursday in Oak Bay

