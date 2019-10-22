Blue box day is changing for some West Shore residents, says CRD

Metchosin, East Sooke, and parts of Langford and Colwood are affected

Blue box day is changing for residents in Metchosin, East Sooke, and parts of Langford and Colwood, according to the CRD. (File photo)

Don’t be surprised when your blue box isn’t picked up this week.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 21, the CRD is changing blue box days for residents in Metchosin, East Sooke, and parts of Langford and Colwood.

READ MORE: CRD aims to reduce solid waste going to Hartland Landfill by a third by 2030

If you live in Metchosin or East Sooke and your current collection day is Monday, it will move to Thursday of the following week (from Monday, Oct. 21 to Thursday, Oct. 31) and every two weeks after.

If you live in the Florence Lake or Bear Mountain areas of Langford and your current collection day is Tuesday, it will move to Wednesday of the following week (from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Wednesday, Oct. 30) and every two weeks after.

If you live in DND housing or Belmont Park areas of Colwood and your current collection day is Tuesday, it will move to Tuesday of the following week (from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Tuesday, Oct. 29) and every two weeks after.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria’s trash levels rising

The CRD says this change is being made to improve service and accommodate growth in the community.

If you’re unsure whether you’re impacted by the change, head over to the CRD website, contact Emterra Environmental at 250-385-4399, or download the Recollect app on the App Store or Google Play to confirm your collection days.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.