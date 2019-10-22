Blue box day is changing for residents in Metchosin, East Sooke, and parts of Langford and Colwood, according to the CRD. (File photo)

Blue box day is changing for some West Shore residents, says CRD

Metchosin, East Sooke, and parts of Langford and Colwood are affected

Don’t be surprised when your blue box isn’t picked up this week.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 21, the CRD is changing blue box days for residents in Metchosin, East Sooke, and parts of Langford and Colwood.

READ MORE: CRD aims to reduce solid waste going to Hartland Landfill by a third by 2030

If you live in Metchosin or East Sooke and your current collection day is Monday, it will move to Thursday of the following week (from Monday, Oct. 21 to Thursday, Oct. 31) and every two weeks after.

If you live in the Florence Lake or Bear Mountain areas of Langford and your current collection day is Tuesday, it will move to Wednesday of the following week (from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Wednesday, Oct. 30) and every two weeks after.

If you live in DND housing or Belmont Park areas of Colwood and your current collection day is Tuesday, it will move to Tuesday of the following week (from Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Tuesday, Oct. 29) and every two weeks after.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria’s trash levels rising

The CRD says this change is being made to improve service and accommodate growth in the community.

If you’re unsure whether you’re impacted by the change, head over to the CRD website, contact Emterra Environmental at 250-385-4399, or download the Recollect app on the App Store or Google Play to confirm your collection days.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Last call for raffle ticket to win $6,900 necklace with 163 diamonds

Just Posted

#Wexit trending after election in support of western Canada separation

The hashtag is a play on Brexit from the U.K.

Esquimalt to discuss feedback to waterfront park designs

The Township is one step closer to making final decisions for a $7 million investment

February byelection to replace Victoria Coun. Laurel Collins

Collins won the Victoria riding for the NDP in the federal election

Regional election results in Greater Victoria retain the status quo

NDP retains three out of four seats in Greater Victoria

BC Ferries to switch-out Salt Spring route vessel for maintenance

Several vessels will be moved around to accommodate the upgrades

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Pipeline projects proceed under minority Trudeau government

Remains found under Kamloops street belong to woman who lived five centuries ago

Woman was between ages of 50 and 59, gave birth at least once, was right-handed

Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Sustainabiliteens Vancouver strike expected to emphasize need for cross-party collaboration

Most Read