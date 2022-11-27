Butchart Garden lights up for the holidays in Central Saanich, Sidney to sparkle with parade

The Twelve Days of Christmas light display paying tribute to the famous Christmas song returns to Central Saanich’s Butchart Garden along with a host of other familiar events.

The globally renowned display garden launches its annual holiday tradition on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. which runs until Jan. 6, except on Christmas Day when Butchart Garden is closed. The garden will open from 3 to 9 p.m. with viewings until 10 p.m. Pets are welcome from 8 to 10 p.m. only.

The garden is encouraging visitors to reserve their date and time to visit with timed tickets available to be booked at butchartgardens.com.

Admission is $34 for adults, $17 for youth aged 13 to 17, $3 for children aged 5 to 12 and free for those under 5 years old. Visitors can upgrade their admissions to 12-month-passes at the visitor information centre on the day of their visit.

Butchart Gardens won’t be the only place on the Saanich Peninsula lighting up in early December. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Peninsula Celebrations Society will stage Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade, starting at 5 p.m. along Beacon Avenue.

It will be the first edition of the event since 2019.

