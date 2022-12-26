Calling polar plungers: avoid shorelines from Hollywood Place to Cook Street

The CRD is asking residents to avoid entering the water between Hollywood Place and Cook Street, including Clover Point. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

If a polar plunge is one of your holiday traditions, avoid shorelines between Hollywood Place and Cook Street, including Clover Point.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) released a notice Dec.25, warning residents of contaminated shorelines in Victoria, a result of the recent snow and rainfall that caused stormwater and wastewater to overflow along some shorelines.

“As a result of these discharges, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk,” CRD said in a statement.

CRD consulted with Island Health and local municipalities before deciding to issue the warning.

“Beaches within the affected area will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit,” CRD said in a statment.

Core Area Discharge Notice – Avoid entering waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk. https://t.co/RrhqVPBZ0b #crdalert — CRD (@crd_bc) December 26, 2022

For more information and updates visit: www.crd.bc.ca/about/alerts-notices

