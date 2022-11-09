Camosun students preparing meal for Victoria’s Our Place clients

The program first teamed up with Our Place in 2011 but paused in 2020 because of COVID-19

Hospitality management students at Camosun College will once again be lending a helping hand by preparing a meal for as many as 300 clients at Our Place Society.

The two-course lunch event will be taking place at noon Thursday.

“After a two-year break due to the pandemic, it feels good to start working again with Our Place,” hospitality management program instructor Bradford Boisvert said. “Students will plan, organize and serve lunch as part of a lesson in the importance of social responsibility, using hospitality as a vehicle.”

“Our Place is reliant on community partners such as Camosun for many of the services and supports we offer to some of Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable populations,” said Julian Daly, chief executive officer of Our Place. “In addition to a tasty lunch, hopefully, the lesson learned in social responsibility continues throughout the students’ careers.”

Hospitality management student Kaitlyn Simons is excited about the opportunity.

“Giving back to the community is important to me and giving a sense of hope and belonging to our neighbours in need is an important part of who I want to be in my career,” Simons said.

