Camosun College hospitality management student Kaitlyn Simons prepares a meal. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College hospitality management student Kaitlyn Simons prepares a meal. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun students preparing meal for Victoria’s Our Place clients

The program first teamed up with Our Place in 2011 but paused in 2020 because of COVID-19

Hospitality management students at Camosun College will once again be lending a helping hand by preparing a meal for as many as 300 clients at Our Place Society.

The two-course lunch event will be taking place at noon Thursday.

“After a two-year break due to the pandemic, it feels good to start working again with Our Place,” hospitality management program instructor Bradford Boisvert said. “Students will plan, organize and serve lunch as part of a lesson in the importance of social responsibility, using hospitality as a vehicle.”

“Our Place is reliant on community partners such as Camosun for many of the services and supports we offer to some of Greater Victoria’s most vulnerable populations,” said Julian Daly, chief executive officer of Our Place. “In addition to a tasty lunch, hopefully, the lesson learned in social responsibility continues throughout the students’ careers.”

Hospitality management student Kaitlyn Simons is excited about the opportunity.

“Giving back to the community is important to me and giving a sense of hope and belonging to our neighbours in need is an important part of who I want to be in my career,” Simons said.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s Our Place films daily operations of Dandelion Street Outreach Program

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Our Place

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Winter protocol closes part of Oak Bay park to mitigate plant damage

Just Posted

Saanich mayoral candidate Fred Haynes (left) and Victoria council candidate Janice Williams both face fines from Elections BC for sponsoring election advertising without a proper authorization statement in the 2022 municipal elections. (Submitted file photos)
Greater Victoria municipal election candidates face fines for violating advertising rules

The Victoria Vital Signs report breaks down how different demographics view their city. (Black Press Media file photo)
Men happier with the state of Greater Victoria: annual survey

Nearby residents of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point say they’ve been hit with a new foul odour since the plant started operating. (Courtesy of the CRD)
For its neighbours, Greater Victoria’s wastewater plant woes flow through the nose

Camosun College hospitality management student Kaitlyn Simons prepares a meal. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Camosun students preparing meal for Victoria’s Our Place clients