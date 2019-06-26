Celebrate Canada’s birthday early with a party at municipal hall in Oak Bay on June 28 from noon to 2 p.m. (Oak Bay News file photo)

Canada Day comes early with Oak Bay celebration

Fun continues with first free concert in the park Friday evening

Canada Day comes early, as per tradition, in Oak Bay.

Celebrate Canada on Friday at municipal hall on 2167 Oak Bay Ave. to mark the nation’s birthday.

Recreation Oak Bay builds the free family fun event that features music, games, a bouncy castle, hotdogs and birthday cake.

RELATED: Soul Shakers kick off free outdoor concerts in Oak Bay

The family event will be held Friday, June 28 from noon to 2 p.m. Music is always part of the celebration, and in another young tradition in Oak Bay, the fun continues that evening with the first of a series of free outdoor concerts at Willows Beach Park.

The Soul Shakers take to the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. at Willows.


