Canstruction builds food for famlies at Hillside centre

‘Family Can Day’ on Saturday includes a scavenger hunt, local mascots and face painting

Massive structures made of non-perishable food items are back for the sixth annual Canstruction Victoria event. This year’s theme, ‘Under the Sea’ inspired structures that will take visitors on an exciting journey below the surface with creative portrayals of what exists below.

The Dahlia Society hosts the event at the Hillside Shopping Centre as a fundraiser to help The Mustard Seed. Organizers hope visitors now through May 13 will bring a donation of food or funds to help The Mustard Seed through their busy summer season when food needs are high, and donations are typically low.

READ ALSO: No deal between Walmart and Hillside

“This is our sixth annual year and we couldn’t be happier to bring this event back to Victoria,” said Christopher Mavrikos, founder and executive director, the Dahlia Society. “Our community has rallied around this event for 5 years now and the results we have seen are unparalleled. We hope to carry on our success from years past and know that supporting local food insecurity through The Mustard Seed is a cause our community can and will stand behind.”

Visitors can attend the event during shopping centre hours and while there, vote for their favourite Canstruction for the ‘people’s choice award’ by making a donation to The Mustard Seed of $5 or five non-perishable food items. ‘Family Can Day’ on Saturday, May 11 will include a Canstruction scavenger hunt, local mascots and face painting.

READ ALSO: Proposed Hillside rental development switched to condo project

“Canstruction is the single largest non-perishable food donation we receive,” said Derek Pace, Interim Executive Director, The Mustard Seed. “This donation comes at a pivotal time, supporting our food programs through the Summer when donations typically drop but community need rises. We are so grateful to The Dahlia Society and all Canstruction® teams, sponsors and supporters for all of their hard work in making this event such a success!”

To date, Canstruction Victoria events have raised over 177,000 cans of food in addition to funds raised.


