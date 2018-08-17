The City of Langford’s annual show and shine event was packed with something for all types of car enthusiasts. This year’s show and shine takes place on Sunday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Black Press file photo)

Car fanatics get set for Langford’s Show and Shine

Hundreds of cars to line downtown streets Sunday

John Fleury currently owns more cars than most people have in their lifetime.

Cycling through the list of cars he owns comes naturally – almost methodically – to Fleury, in the same way one would rattle off the names of their grandchildren.

There’s the ‘64 Corvette Coupe, the ‘68 and ‘07 Shelby GT 500, the ‘40 Ford pickup hot rod, the ‘65 GT Mustang convertible, the 2006 Shelby Hurst (which is only one of 500 in the world), and the 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo. One of his personal favourites is the ‘39 Ford, which Fleury purchased three years ago with a body style he’s been chasing for the last 14 years.

In total, Fleury owns 15 cars – both custom ones and ones him and his wife (who loves cars as much as he does), drive daily.

Fleury falls short of calling himself an avid car collector, instead he prefers to be called a car fanatic. But it’s not the collection of cars that he’s amassed over the years that’s impressive, but the thousands of hours that have been poured into modifying them over the years.

“I’ve always had cars. I bought my first car when I was 14 and started modifying that,” said Fleury, who usually builds one car a year and used to run his own custom car shop, before retiring 19 years ago.

“I enjoy building them. I enjoy modifying them. When I’ve completed it, I feel like my end is done and now I want to pass it along to someone else. It’s rare that I’ll buy a car that’s completed.”

Fleury shows off the fruits of his labour at the roughly eight to 10 car shows he enters every year, including ones on the Island and in Vancouver occasionally.

Most recently, he got to show off some of his wheels at the Sidney car show. Now, Fleury is getting set to roll out to Langford for the annual show and shine this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to the Langford show. I like that it’s in the middle of town. You’re not sitting in a field or dirt parking lot,” he said, noting he’ll likely bring the ‘39 Ford or the ‘64 Corvette Coup to the show.

“I hope they [residents] take away that people who are building these cars aren’t a bunch of grease monkeys. I hope they look at the fact that there’s a lot of love and effort that goes into putting a car together, whether it be a rat rod, a custom car or show car.”

During this year’s event, hundreds of cars of all shapes, sizes and ages will line the streets of downtown Langford for spectators to look at. There will also be a number of food trucks on site.

“It’s a show where people can come and relax and see a variety of cars,” long-time volunteer Greg Lyseng said. “You’ll get cars, trucks, motorbikes. It’s just a great family show.”

The Langford Show and Shine takes place on Sunday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, however, residents are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the Goldstream Food Bank.

Residents should expect a number of road closures during that time as well. Goldstream Avenue from Peatt Road to Veterans Memorial Parkway, portion of both Bryn Maur and Claude roads will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peatt Road is also expected to be congestion and drivers are being urged to used an alternative route. Dogs are welcomed, but must be leashed. For more information visit langford.ca.

John Fleury’s ‘39 Ford is one of many cars that will be on display as part of the annual Langford Show and Shine on Sunday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Contributed photo)

