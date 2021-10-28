Central Saanich firefighters will be back in action in Centennial Park this Halloween with their annual bonfire and fireworks display. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Central Saanich firefighters igniting Halloween fun

Annual bonfire, fireworks back this Sunday in Centennial Park

Halloween festivities are back in action in Central Saanich.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the Central Saanich Volunteers Firefighters Association will once again be hosting its annual bonfire and fireworks display in Centennial Park.

The bonfire gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at 8.

