Churchmouse spring sale aims to offer beyond $10,000 to charity

June 8 free community event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd.

The Churchmouse Bookshop is hosting its fifth Giant Summer Book Sale on Saturday, June 8.

Proceeds will benefit the food bank at St. John the Divine church, Threshold Housing and Our Place.

Churchmouse Bookshop is a by-donation bookshop in St. Mary’s Anglican Church in Oak Bay. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Road in Oak Bay.

READ MORE: Boxes and boxes and boxes of books at annual used book sale

The 2019 Summer Sale will offer about 4,000 good-quality volumes of novels, mysteries, classic literature, history, biography, nature, home and garden, food and cooking, coffee table books and children’s reading. The sale will also feature music by James Hamilton and friends. There will be refreshments and a silent auction for a selection of books of exceptional quality.

Churchmouse books are not priced. Customers simply donate whatever amount they themselves decide upon.

Churchmouse donated approximately $10,000 to charity in 2018 and is on track to exceed that target in 2019. The bookshop is operated entirely by volunteers from the community.

This community event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. Come browse. Bring your friends. Bring the kids. Bring the dog too – this sale is dog-friendly. Admission is free.

