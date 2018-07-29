Vintage cars like this 1958 Chevrolet will be on display in Fernwood Square on Saturdays for the rest of August. Photo courtesy Joey Scarfone

Classic cars will jazz up Saturdays this month in Fernwood

Vintage Cars in the Square to run through Aug. 25

Joey Scarfone fits the mold of being a vintage guy.

He plays electric guitar, owns a vinyl records and CD shop in historic Fernwood Square and has an affinity for old cars. It’s possible to combine his passions, he figured, and so began the work of arranging to bring collector vehicles into the square as a way to attract more residents and visitors into this neighbourhood business hub.

Scarfone teamed up with the Fernwood Community Association and the result is a Saturday summer event they’re calling Vintage Cars in the Square. The City of Victoria recently granted the FCA the ability to park cars on this pedestrian area and yesterday (July 28) saw the first appearance by a trio of restored cars.

“Fernwood Square is a very photogenic location with the heritage buildings. There are a lot of small businesses here as well that can benefit from events like this,” said Scarfone, who has operated Lazy Joe’s Vinyl Emporium at the location for a year.

The entrepreneur previously parlayed his love for these vehicles into a book on the local classic car scene, and he has produced four shows on the topic for Shaw TV (search for Vintage Cars of Victoria on YouTube).

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Aug. 25, weekend visitors to the square will be able to find two or three examples of restored classic cars.

“If this project is successful we plan to run it again next year when we have more lead time,” Scarfone said.

editor@vicnews.com

 

A fun slogan graces the rear of a vintage Ford Thunderbird in Fernwood Square on Saturday. Photo courtesy Joey Scarfone

