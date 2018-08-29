Coastal Community Credit Union steps up for fire relief

Paula Blazina, manager of Coastal Community Credit Union’s Langford branch, shows off the box where residents can make donations to people affected by the wildfires raging across the province.(Rick Siebel/News Gazette staff)

Coastal Community Credit Unions are making it easy to help provide much-needed relief for people affected by the forest fires raging across the province.

Anyone can drop into a Coastal Community branch and make a donation to B.C. Fires Appeal on behalf of the Canadian Red Cross, said Allyson Prescesky, senior manager of community and communications for Coastal Community.

“When we experience the kind of wildfire seasons we’ve had in the last few years, our members, clients and employees often look to us as a place where they can donate funds, knowing it will be delivered to where it is needed most,” Prescesky said in a release.

Donations will be accepted at all Coastal Community Credit Union locations where staff will be happy to assist, said branch manager Paula Blazina in an interview at the Goldstream Avenue branch in Langford.

“Coastal’s worked closely with the Red Cross in the past to accept donations,” she said. “It was an easy decision to do it again to facilitate helping our members and the community get help where it’s needed most. We really appreciate the generosity and support our members provide for all communities in B.C.”

Donations can also be made online through the Red Cross site. Tax receipts for $20 or more will be issued directly by the Red Cross, and all donations will be matched by the provincial government up to a total of $20 million until Oct. 12.

The Red Cross will use the funds by working alongside local governments and Indigenous leaders for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in B.C. and the Yukon, including consequential events related to the fires.

