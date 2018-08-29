Paula Blazina, manager of Coastal Community Credit Union’s Langford branch, shows off the box where residents can make donations to people affected by the wildfires raging across the province.(Rick Siebel/News Gazette staff)

Coastal Community Credit Union steps up for fire relief

Langford credit union accepting Red Cross donations

Coastal Community Credit Unions are making it easy to help provide much-needed relief for people affected by the forest fires raging across the province.

Anyone can drop into a Coastal Community branch and make a donation to B.C. Fires Appeal on behalf of the Canadian Red Cross, said Allyson Prescesky, senior manager of community and communications for Coastal Community.

“When we experience the kind of wildfire seasons we’ve had in the last few years, our members, clients and employees often look to us as a place where they can donate funds, knowing it will be delivered to where it is needed most,” Prescesky said in a release.

RELATED: Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

Donations will be accepted at all Coastal Community Credit Union locations where staff will be happy to assist, said branch manager Paula Blazina in an interview at the Goldstream Avenue branch in Langford.

“Coastal’s worked closely with the Red Cross in the past to accept donations,” she said. “It was an easy decision to do it again to facilitate helping our members and the community get help where it’s needed most. We really appreciate the generosity and support our members provide for all communities in B.C.”

RELATED: West Shore firefighters answer call to battle fires in north-central B.C.

Donations can also be made online through the Red Cross site. Tax receipts for $20 or more will be issued directly by the Red Cross, and all donations will be matched by the provincial government up to a total of $20 million until Oct. 12.

The Red Cross will use the funds by working alongside local governments and Indigenous leaders for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in B.C. and the Yukon, including consequential events related to the fires.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Growing the South Island: Robin Tunnicliffe, Sea Bluff Farm

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Lisa Helps apologizes: More consultation needed in statue removal

The Victoria mayor issued her apology Aug. 29 on her municipal campaign website for not speaking with enough people about the statue’s removal

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

City opens new pathway, observation decks at Johnson Street Bridge

The pedestrian-only pathway along the south side of the bridge allows unique views of Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Witnesses sought in North Saanich rollover crash

Earlier hit-and-run in Sidney could be connected

Youths host sport swap to make athletics accessible in Victoria

The youth sport equipment exchange is Sept. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.at Oaklands Community Centre

Growing the South Island: Robin Tunnicliffe, Sea Bluff Farm

She comes from a tight knit farming community, where farmers learned about best practices at work parties

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

City of Fernie and CIMCO Refrigeration in violation of workplace laws: WorkSafeBC

Saanich man wins national bridge title

A Saanich man has won his bid for a third national-level bridge… Continue reading

Island women cycling 275 km to fight AIDS in Africa

Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign aiming to raise $55,000

B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling

The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants

Most Read