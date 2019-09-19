Classics flock to Turkey Head Paul Harrison, coordinator of the informal Continental, European cars and coffee meet, stands with Mark Rossi’s Austin 7 Chummy at Turkey Head. The group meets every third Sunday of the month, gathering this Sunday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. (Angela Walsh Photo)

Collector car season rolling to season’s end at Turkey Head

European car and coffee meet is every third Sunday

This Sunday could very well be the final Continental, European car and coffee gathering of the season at Turkey Head.

The gathering runs from about 8:30 a.m. to about 11 a.m. on the third Sunday of the month. As most collector car owners hide the cars away for winter, this could be the last gathering, should it rain in October, said Paul Harrison, coordinator of the meet.

It started about four years ago as a destination for collector car owners on their Sunday drive.

“We had about 125 cars at the last one in August so it’s still going strong with about 200 to 400 people,” Harrison said.

READ MORE: Ford convertible outshines competition at Oak Bay car festival

Some collectors, of course, own several cars, and the monthly meet is a way to show them off. The gathering has a core group of regulars who routinely show up.

“Initially the idea was pre-1974, European cars but has it developed into [contemporary] European and collectible cars, but still no domestics,” Harrison said.

Harrison is excited this weekend to see the 1956 Volkswagen Beetle that did the 2019 Peking-Paris rally this summer.

Harrison’s own Porsche 1959 Porsche 356 convertible D is under work these days, a restoration project, hasn’t been on the road yet, though there will be a 1959 Porsche 356 there on Sunday.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Most Read