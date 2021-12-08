Colwood hosting free holiday concert Friday night

The City of Colwood is hosting a free holiday concert Friday evening (Dec. 10) at Meadow Park, featuring choirs from Sangster Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of the City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood hosts a free holiday concert Friday night (Dec. 10) in Royal Bay.

The Sangster Elementary School choirs will be performing on the city’s mobile stage in Meadow Park from 6 to 7 p.m. The event features a carol singalong and hot chocolate, courtesy of Sequoia Coastal Coffee, and residents are invited to stroll through the holiday light tunnels on the park’s bridges while there.

City of Colwood,ConcertsHolidaysWest Shore