Colwood hosts its inaugural Pumpkin Fest this weekend

Festival takes place in the new Royal Bay development

Grab your pumpkins and head on over to Royal Bay this weekend, Colwood, because the first annual Pumpkin Fest takes place on Saturday.

The city, in partnership with new development community Royal Bay, organized a festival for families to come together, play games and enjoy some food and music in Meadow Park.

It’s an opportunity for community members to see what is to come for Royal Bay and Meadow Park in the future, said Colwood spokesperson Sandra Russell.

“It’s partly an event to showcase the new Royal Bay neighbourhood which is a growing community in Colwood,” Russell said.

She said there are plans for Meadow Park to grow as well, so community members will have a chance to talk about the changes to come and see what it will look like.

If the Pumpkin Fest goes well, Russell said the city hopes to continue it in the years to come.

Families will have the opportunity to enter their carved pumpkins into a contest and win a variety of prizes worth up to $200. The event includes costumes, face painting, food trucks and spooky displays.

“We hope people come, enjoy and have a great time,” Russell said.

The event runs on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Meadow Park in Royal Bay.

The pumpkin contest will have three age divisions and participants are being asked to contact info@royalbay.ca to enter.

