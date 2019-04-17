Community members can hop over to Millstream Village for Easter Eggstravaganza

Easter egg hunt and other activities take place on Good Friday

This Friday, families can hop on over to Millstream Village for its annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

Millstream Village will be partnering with the Rotary Club of West Shore to provide community members with a barbecue lunch and Easter activities.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support building the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground.

The Easter Eggstravaganza features an Easter egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny, free face painting and the Westshore Warriors Bottle Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be demonstrations and games with Clark’s Taekwondo, Youth & Family Martial Arts as well as community policing with West Shore RCMP.

Community members can also enter to win one of two Easter gift baskets worth either $1,000 or $500 by filling out a ballot at participating merchants at Millstream Village.

The Easter Eggstravaganza at Millstream Village takes place on Good Friday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Bazan Bay 5K winds down Vancouver Island Race Series

Just Posted

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps appointed to BC Transit board of directors

Helps joins six other board members, four of which are locally elected officials

Unveiling of Greater Victoria bus-tracking app delayed

NextRide won’t be coming to Greater Victoria until July

Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

Bazan Bay 5K winds down Vancouver Island Race Series

The series raised $2,220 for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

New B.C. residents not exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

Darcy Garneau has lived and worked in B.C. for over a year but could still owe money to the province

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $2.8M Anthony Thorn donation

Victoria News article inspires hefty donation for gallery expansion

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Island man guilty of child porn charges, Crown alleges 250,000 images

Psychiatric assessment requested by Crown, sentencing to be set June 4 in Nanaimo court

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Most Read