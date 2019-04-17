Community members can hop over to Millstream Village for Easter Eggstravaganza

Easter egg hunt and other activities take place on Good Friday

This Friday, families can hop on over to Millstream Village for its annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

Millstream Village will be partnering with the Rotary Club of West Shore to provide community members with a barbecue lunch and Easter activities.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support building the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground.

The Easter Eggstravaganza features an Easter egg hunt, visits with the Easter Bunny, free face painting and the Westshore Warriors Bottle Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be demonstrations and games with Clark’s Taekwondo, Youth & Family Martial Arts as well as community policing with West Shore RCMP.

Community members can also enter to win one of two Easter gift baskets worth either $1,000 or $500 by filling out a ballot at participating merchants at Millstream Village.

The Easter Eggstravaganza at Millstream Village takes place on Good Friday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

