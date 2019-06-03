Conference Foundations of Canada’s international event a hot seller in Victoria

Special presentation here Wednesday features some of the top minds in feminist philanthropy

This week’s presentation of Brave, bold and feminist: The future of philanthropy, brings special guest speakers to the Victoria Conference Centre theatre on Wednesday. The event is a lead-in to the Community Foundations of Canada’s international conference here June 6-8.

A packed house at the Victoria Conference Centre theatre on Wednesday (June 5) will hear inspired ideas from some high-powered speakers on the topic of feminist philanthropy.

Brave, bold and feminist: The future of philanthropy, is a special free presentation leading into the Community Foundations of Canada’s international conference, #AllIn2019, which runs June 6-8 at the Centre.

Speakers Shalini Eddens, Jessica Houssian, Paulette Senior and Jess Tomlin , who were all a part of the recent Women Deliver conference in Vancouver, bring their own unique experiences to the event, which has already reached capacity for the 400-seat venue.

The issue of gender inequality will be among the topics up for discussion at the plenary session, which runs from 7:30-9 p.m. Using a variety of case studies from Canada as well as globally, the speakers will detail the type of work that inspires them, what gives them hope and what keeps them up at night. The discussion will explore the potential and need for feminist philanthropy in local communities and provide concrete insights into how to support the pursuit of greater gender equity.

The conference itself is also full for registrations, but for more details on the activities of the CFC, visit communityfoundations.ca.



