The video allegedly showed a family, including two young girls, feeding a black bear that had wandered onto their property. (File image)

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service is investigating allegations a Vancouver-area family feed a mother black bear and her cub.

Conservation Officer Lonnie Schoenthal says a complaint was received on the government-run tip line that permits anonymous reporting of wildlife, fisheries or environmental infractions.

Videos posted to social media, but since removed, showed adults and children handing out food, including an entire roll of crackers, to the sow and cub though an open window of a home.

The videos, which have been circulating on several media outlets, show two girls hand-feeding a cub from a patio and an adult cracking open a sliding glass door to slip a roll of crackers to the mother bear, who snatches the food and walks away.

Schoenthal says in a release that feeding wildlife puts both humans and animals at risk and is an offence under the Wildlife Act, carrying a $345 fine.

He says the bears may have to be destroyed if they become a public nuisance.

“When you food condition an animal it begins to no longer eat its natural food sources and it believes it can approach people and receive a food reward,” says Schoenthal in a release.

“However, in doing that you are putting the bear and the public at risk.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Alexa, what time is it?,’ seniors with memory loss needed for study
Next story
Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

Just Posted

UPDATE: Victoria police safely locate missing 13-year-old girl

Maisie Bodrug was reported missing at 10 a.m., VicPD tweeting at 3:30 p.m. the teen had been found safe

ROCK THE SHORES 2018: A variety of musical flavours throughout weekend in Colwood

Headliners Brian Wilson, Sheepdogs and X Ambassadors part of diverse lineup festival

VicPD hits the road to nab impaired drivers

Summer ‘counter-attack campaign’ will station checkpoints throughout Victoria, Esquimalt

Parent reported for driving with small child in the front seat

Police reminding parents to check booster seat regulations

‘Alexa, what time is it?,’ seniors with memory loss needed for study

UVic associate professor leading study on how voice-assisted technology can help seniors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 60 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Ragtag group of Victoria baseball players gearing up for Canadians tournament

Late decision to compete in Little League Intermediate event leaves coaches, parents scrambling

Most Read