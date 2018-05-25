The Skam School of Performing Arts is gearing up for its latest series of after-school theatre camps for children and youth. Photo courtesy skam.ca

Cool summertime camps for the young actor in you

Skam School of Performing Arts has multiple offerings for budding thespians

SKAM School of Performing Arts (formerly Kate Rubin Theatre and Drama Studio) has built a 20-year legacy of offering creative and empowering classes for youth. This summer, the school has a record number of camps for children and youth ages five to 17. Camps include:

• Drama Time (ages 5 to 10) where kids have a chance to be part of a story! Encourage your child to step playfully into their dramatic side.

• Stage Combat (beginner and continuing – Ages 9 and up): join local fight director Peter Abrahams as he takes students through all the basics of striking and defence, all with a focus on safety.

• Sketch Comedy 101 (Ages 9 and up) with Amy Culliford, students will learn the basics of sketch comedy and comedic timing.

• Voice Over (Ages 9 and Up): for kids who love making funny voices and doing impressions.

• Film Camp (Ages 9 and Up): a five day fun-filled camp where students will create a short movie collaboratively with teachers.

• Musical Theatre (Ages 9 and Up): students will dance, act, sing, learn warm-ups, choreography, create characters, perform scenes and string songs together into a mash-up of musical theatre hits.

• Spoken Word Poetry for Teens (Ages 13 to 17): for youth poets who love writing poetry, spoken word, slam, stories and songwriting.

• Character Building for Teens (Ages 12 to 17): students will learn how to harness the creative spark of an idea and build a fully-formed, multi-dimensional character.

SKAM School of Performing Arts offers opportunities to those who have a dramatic interest or passion, the opportunity to creatively explore and develop their skills. The school’s year round programming includes after school and home schooler classes, individual coaching, youth and teen performance companies and adult classes. Staff are trained and experienced theatre artists and teachers.

For registration or more detailed class descriptions, call 250-386-7526, visit skam.ca or send an email to kathleen@skam.ca.

editor@vicnews.com

