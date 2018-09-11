CrimeStoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria, week of Sept. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 11, 2018.

Kyle William Vigar is wanted for assault and theft under $5,000. Vigar is described as a 29-year-old male, six feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jordan Jackson-Smuntan is wanted for assault, uttering threats, criminal harassment, breach of probation and fail to comply with probabtion (times two). Jackson-Smuntan is 21 years old, 6-foot-1 tall and 170 pounds with bronw hair and green eyes.

William Clayton Bradshaw is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Bradshaw is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-11, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Inderdeep Singh Hundal is wanted for breach of UTA or recognizance. Hundal is described as 37 years old, 5-foot-6 tall, and 166 pounds, mostly bald with black hair and brown eyes.

Keith Michael Brewster is wanted for possession of stolen property. Brewster is described as a 27-year-old male, six-foot-three, 166 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Joseph Charles Little is wanted for flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of recognizance (times two). Little is a 25-year-old male describe as 5-foot-10, 177 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.