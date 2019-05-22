Cyclists and drivers take to the streets Wednesday morning in first official Bike to Work Week celebration

The 25th annual Greater Victoria Bike to Work Week kicks off the followingMonday, May 27

The annual battle between car and bike hits the streets early Wednesday with the Bike to Work Week Commuter Challenge.

The Commuter Challenge is a friendly competition to see whether cars or bikes reach their destination faster. Teams of cyclist-versus-motorist start from a location of their choice and race to the finish line – while following the rules of the road – at the northwest corner of Blanshard and Fort streets in downtown Victoria.

The challengers – including councillors from two districts, media personalities, police officers, provincial deputy ministers, Bike to Work Week corporate sponsors, and business community leaders – expect to cross the finish line between 7 and 8:45 a.m. with the majority of people expected to arrive between 7:30-8:30. See participant details in the attached document.

The Commuter Challenge is the first official Bike to Work Week Celebration Station and opportunity to get a passport stamp. The 25th annual Greater Victoria Bike to Work Week kicks off the following Monday, May 27, with events throughout the region from May 27 to June 2.

Bike to Work Week began in Greater Victoria in 1995 with the objectives of raising the profile of commuter cycling and introducing new people to the benefits of cycling to work. Since its inception, Bike to Work Week has introduced over 14,500 people to commuter cycling and has celebrated with more than 100,000 cyclists in Victoria alone.

To register for Bike to Work Week, more information, and for a schedule and map of Celebration Stations visit biketowork.ca/victoria.



