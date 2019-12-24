Oak Bay Avenue in the December twilight, as captured by local photographer Michael Harrison. (Photo courtesy of Michael Harrison)

December twilight on Oak Bay Avenue

Oak Bay Avenue in the December twilight, as captured by local photographer Michael Harrison.

The sun will rise at 8:03 a.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greater Victoria and set at 4:23 p.m.

Although the amount of daylight is increasing incrementally each day (17 seconds on Christmas Day, 23 seconds more on Boxing Day) the sun continues to rise a bit later, starting at 8:05 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Most Read