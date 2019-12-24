December twilight on Oak Bay Avenue

Oak Bay Avenue in the December twilight, as captured by local photographer Michael Harrison.

The sun will rise at 8:03 a.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greater Victoria and set at 4:23 p.m.

Although the amount of daylight is increasing incrementally each day (17 seconds on Christmas Day, 23 seconds more on Boxing Day) the sun continues to rise a bit later, starting at 8:05 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Send your photos of Oak Bay and Greater Victoria to editor@oakbaynews.com.

PHOTOS: Oak Bay Avenue lights up for thousands of locals

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter