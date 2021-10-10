Entrepreneurship from women at Camosun College recognized with national award

The women behind Mosaic Tastes have been recognized with a national award for their entrepreneurial efforts. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)

The entrepreneurship of women in Camosun College’s Mosaic Tastes business group has been recognized with the Woman Makers and Creator’s 2021 award from Canadian Western Bank.

The group of women created three spice blends – two inspired by Middle Eastern and one from Latin American cuisine – to sell at Oaklands and James Bay community markets, along with a free online cookbook. Comprised of immigrant women working with instructors of Camosun’s markets and incubators program, the course is funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

While creating a business during the pandemic has been challenging, one course participant said it has created friends and a business they believe in.

The award – $1,000 cash – will go towards growing that business.

The second cohort of the markets and incubators program will begin in January 2022 and recruitment of eligible participants will begin shortly. Camosun College partners with organizations and local community members, including the Inter-cultural Association of Greater Victoria, B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets and individual market managers and vendors.

