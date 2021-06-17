Esquimalt High School’s graduation a driving experience

Esquimalt High School’s graduation plans are on a roll.

The school will host its second COVID-safe outdoor graduation ceremony in four-wheeled fashion, with a car rally followed by a drive-through diploma pickup, happening from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday (June 19).

Students meeting in designated parking lots near CFB Esquimalt in groups of up to 50, with lots grouped into cohorts set to depart at staggered times. All vehicles will make their way towards the school along specified routes, but organizers stressed the event is not a parade. Victoria Police Department and Township of Esquimalt staff will assist with traffic control.

Once they arrive at the school, students will climb out of their vehicle, and cross the stage to pick up their diplomas at a safe distance. No more than two students will be allowed on stage at a time.

Photos will be taken as students receive their diploma, after which they will return to their vehicle and leave the school property.

No spectators are permitted, and parents and families are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. School staff will oversee the event and handle onsite traffic control.

