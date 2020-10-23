The 21st annual Japanese Cultural Fair streams online Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. (Facebook/Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society)

The 21st annual Japanese Cultural Fair streams online Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. (Facebook/Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society)

Esquimalt’s Japanese Cultural Fair takes tastes, experiences and cultures online

21st annual free event streams Saturday, Oct. 24 starting at noon

The 21st Annual Japanese Cultural Fair takes its sake, song, tea ceremony and more online Saturday.

This year’s free fair is a three-hour live online show combining pre-taped vignettes and live performances, all highlighting Victoria’s Japanese community.

“Instead of bringing everyone to the Esquimalt Rec Centre, this year we’re bringing a blend of live performances, cultural talks, and pre-recorded stories into people’s homes with our Virtual Fair,” said Tsugio Kurushima, president of the The Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society (VNCS) that presents the event. “We’re offering up an exciting blend of culture, traditional arts, and local history and the power of video means we can offer closer looks than ever before.”

The show includes Uminari Taiko Japanese drumming performance; a Japanese Tea Ceremony; an Ikebana flower arrangement demonstration; presentation on the kimono and its seasonal differences; Kamishibai “paper play” storytelling; and enjoy Minyo traditional music performance.

READ ALSO: Gallery explores ‘broken promises’ during Japanese Canadian internment in 1940s

Interviews include one on the dispossession of Japanese Canadians in the 1940s and one where viewers learn about the new VNCS Heritage Community.

Foodies can learn how to prepare and enjoy daikon (Japanese radish); all about maki (rolled) sushi and a sake question and answer session a sommelier

There is also a virtual auction offering an enjoyable way to donate and help support the show.

“There’s plenty of time to vote in the provincial election before or after the show, so I encourage everyone interested to tune in at vncs.ca,” Kurushima said. “All of us at the Society are looking forward to sharing traditional Japanese hospitality with the community even though we are online.”

The free festival streams online at vncs.ca on Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CultureJapanese Canadians

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All together now: Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra to launch second virtual concert

Just Posted

The 21st annual Japanese Cultural Fair streams online Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. (Facebook/Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society)
Esquimalt’s Japanese Cultural Fair takes tastes, experiences and cultures online

21st annual free event streams Saturday, Oct. 24 starting at noon

Const. Graham Walker of the Saanich Traffic Safety Unit recreates an incident involving a driver who police say attempted to film the scene of a crash while driving up Highway 17. (Saanich Police/Twitter)
Police track down driver caught filming accident scene on Pat Bay Highway

Driver issued $368 ticket, points on their licence

Sooke man Rik Downer spent two weeks in the Royal Jubilee Hospital after contracting flesh-eating bacteria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Sooke man’s bumped knee leads to fight for life

Man unknowingly contracts case of rare flesh-eating disease

Eddie Mather has been identified as the victim of a workplace death in Oak Bay earlier this week. (My Cause Fundraiser)
Victim of tree-pruning death in Oak Bay identified as Australian man with ‘thirst for life’

Fundraiser set up to bring Eddie Mather home to Australia

Victoria High School. (Black Press Media file photo)
Alumni Association abandons plans for eight-lane track at Vic High

SD61 spokesperson says easement, which makes 8-lane track impossible, left out of consultation

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Most Read