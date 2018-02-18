Larry McCann, author of Imagining Uplands, John Olmsted’s Masterpiece of Residential Design, (Seen here with David Anderson in Uplands) speaks at James Bay New Horizons on . (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Explore Uplands with James Bay talk

Beyond Uplands: Searching for the Suburban Ideal is March 22

Larry, McCann, well known for his historical documentation of Oak Bay’s Uplands neighbourhood, brings Beyond Uplands: Searching for the Suburban Ideal to James Bay New Horizons.

Uplands, recognized as one of Canada’s finest residential neighbourhoods and often considered an ideal suburb, was designed before the First World War by the Boston landscape architect John Charles Olmsted. How does Uplands compare to subsequent visions of the suburban ideal? This talk will compare Uplands with other places where Olmsted’s designs left an indelible mark on the suburban landscape.

McCann, Professor Emeritus of Geography at the University of Victoria, has published more than 70 articles and book chapters and written or edited 10 books. His most recent is Imagining Uplands: John Olmsted’s Masterpiece of Residential Design (2016).

The Victoria Historical Society presents Beyond Uplands: Searching for the Suburban Ideal at James Bay New Horizons, 234 Menzies St. on March 22. Doors open at 7:15 pm for refreshments. A short business meeting beginning at 7:45 pm will be followed immediately by the speaker. Visit victoriahistoricalsociety.bc.ca for details.

 

