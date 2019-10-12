Face your fears with ‘phobias’ theme at 2019 Heritage Haunted House

The Victoria Heritage Haunted House is back with a new theme: Phobias. The yearly spook-filled fundraiser raises money for the Help Fill A Dream Foundation, a Vancouver Island charity supporting children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions. (Facebook/Victoria Heritage Haunted House)

Help fill the dreams of children and get into the spooky season all at once with the 13th annual Victoria Heritage Haunted House.

Hosted by Saanich woman Carly Burbank and her family, the haunted house take over an entire Saanich heritage home and property. There’s no shortage of horrors to navigate for fearless guests, with different scenes “in blood curdling detail” waiting around every corner and new surprises added in each year. And with a 2019 theme of “phobias,” guests better be ready to face their fears head-on.

READ ALSO: Heritage Haunt scares up thrills and chills

Burbank, her family and 55 Halloween-loving volunteers power the fright-filled event, raising funds for the Help Fill A Dream Foundation, a Vancouver Island charity supporting children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions by providing financial support for both essential needs like wheelchairs or care equipment and dreams like trips to Disney World or Hawaii.

Since 1986, the foundation has helped more than 2,200 dreams come true.

“As parents, none of us ever want to imagine our children being sick, let alone having to be without the financial means to receive the treatment required. That is really terrifying,” said Burbank.

“What Help Fill A Dream does for Vancouver Island children and families is such a valuable service. They step in when parents are facing the most difficult time of their lives, and assist with so many of the costs associated with facing a pediatric life-threatening illness.”

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department encourages safe costumes with Halloween contest

All admission is by donation – a $10 per person minimum is encouraged. Donations are also accepted.

The Victoria Heritage Haunted House at 3808 Heritage Ln. runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.31. The house is recommended for adults and children over 12 years old. A VIP ticket will get you an extra scare on the evening of Nov. 1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.