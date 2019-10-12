The Victoria Heritage Haunted House is back with a new theme: Phobias. The yearly spook-filled fundraiser raises money for the Help Fill A Dream Foundation, a Vancouver Island charity supporting children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions. (Facebook/Victoria Heritage Haunted House)

Face your fears with ‘phobias’ theme at 2019 Heritage Haunted House

Saanich haunted house back raising money for Help Fill A Dream Foundation

Help fill the dreams of children and get into the spooky season all at once with the 13th annual Victoria Heritage Haunted House.

Hosted by Saanich woman Carly Burbank and her family, the haunted house take over an entire Saanich heritage home and property. There’s no shortage of horrors to navigate for fearless guests, with different scenes “in blood curdling detail” waiting around every corner and new surprises added in each year. And with a 2019 theme of “phobias,” guests better be ready to face their fears head-on.

READ ALSO: Heritage Haunt scares up thrills and chills

Burbank, her family and 55 Halloween-loving volunteers power the fright-filled event, raising funds for the Help Fill A Dream Foundation, a Vancouver Island charity supporting children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions by providing financial support for both essential needs like wheelchairs or care equipment and dreams like trips to Disney World or Hawaii.

Since 1986, the foundation has helped more than 2,200 dreams come true.

“As parents, none of us ever want to imagine our children being sick, let alone having to be without the financial means to receive the treatment required. That is really terrifying,” said Burbank.

“What Help Fill A Dream does for Vancouver Island children and families is such a valuable service. They step in when parents are facing the most difficult time of their lives, and assist with so many of the costs associated with facing a pediatric life-threatening illness.”

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department encourages safe costumes with Halloween contest

All admission is by donation – a $10 per person minimum is encouraged. Donations are also accepted.

The Victoria Heritage Haunted House at 3808 Heritage Ln. runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.31. The house is recommended for adults and children over 12 years old. A VIP ticket will get you an extra scare on the evening of Nov. 1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CFB Esquimalt officer to run Victoria marathon wearing 30 pounds of navy gear

Just Posted

Save your spine: Saanich chiropractor talks spine health for office workers

World Spine Day is on Oct. 16

Face your fears with ‘phobias’ theme at 2019 Heritage Haunted House

Saanich haunted house back raising money for Help Fill A Dream Foundation

CFB Esquimalt officer to run Victoria marathon wearing 30 pounds of navy gear

Sailor attempts to set new Guinness World Record at GoodLife Fitness Victoria marathon

Lecture series tries to forecast likely future of Sidney

Series starts Oct. 27 with a presentation from Jim Bottomley, a futurist

Central Saanich invites Saanich to talk transportation issues

Coun. Niall Paltiel says communities do can do a ‘better job’ on mutual issues

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Most Read