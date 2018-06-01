Five fun things to do this weekend

From bathtub races to goddesses, there are lots of fun events taking place this weekend

Oak Bay Tea Party Chair Sandy Germain, past Mayor Christopher Causton and Coun. Hazel Braithwaite paddle the waters off Willows Beach in the Mayors Tea Cup Challenge in 2017. (Morgan Cross photo)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around Greater Victoria, starting June 1.

The Oak Bay Tea Party kicks off on Friday with fun events taking place all weekend. A wide range of activities including everything from bathtub races, airshows and tea cup races, along with the myriad of rides and food, means there’s something for just about everyone and every member of the family.

Hundreds of cyclists will be descending on Greater Victoria to take part in the Robert W. Cameron Law Cycling Series this weekend. The cycling series, which runs June 1 to 3, includes five events that will see cyclists ride throughout the region with races in Oak Bay, Metchosin and Victoria.

Goddesses will be taking to the streets of Langford on Saturday, raising awareness for the B.C. Cancer Foundation in the seventh annual Goddess Run. Runners will start and finish at Belmont Secondary school, taking one of two courses through Westhills. Warm ups get underway at 8:45 a.m. and some traffic delays are expected in the area.

On Sunday, the Gutsy Walk is raising funds to stop Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis with a beautiful 2.5 or 5-km walk around Esquimalt Gorge Park, 1070 Tillicum Rd. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremonies get underway at 9:30.

Residents in portions of the Saanich Peninsula and motorists along Lochside Drive and West Saanich Road should also keep an eye out for cyclists this Sunday. From around 6:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the cycling portion of the 2018 Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria will run from Elk Lake, north to Lands End Road in North Saanich, and back. Top athletes in the sport, as well as age group category racers will be taking part in the event, so expect to see bikes on a variety of area roads on Sunday

