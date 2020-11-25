Five Royal Bay students sign Lacrosse scholarships at U.S. universities

The growing field lacrosse program at Royal Bay Secondary has produced a number of scholarships for its players to American universities, starting in the fall 2021. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Five lacrosse players from Colwood’s Royal Bay Secondary will be headed to the U.S. on sports scholarships in the fall of 2021.

Austin Krug, Noah Manning, Dylan Johannes, Joel McCormick and Connor Barrett have signed national letters of intent to join various American college lacrosse teams, much to the joy of their head coach Lucas MacNiel, who said, “We take a lot of pride on the West Shore for our players. I’m so glad to hear whenever they get a scholarship offer, especially when they never thought it would become a reality.”

Austin Krug has signed his letter to play Division 2 lacrosse for the Montevallo Falcons at Montevello University in Alabama. Meanwhile, the rest of the Royal Bay seniors will play for Division 1 Lacrosse.

Manning is with the Denver Pioneers at Denver University in Colorado, Johannes with the Fairfield Stags at Fairfield University in Connecticut, McCormick with the Stony Brook Seawolves at Stony Brook University in New York and Barrett with The Mount at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.

The lacrosse academy at Royal Bay has more than 90 players, up from the 16 youth who started in the program five years ago.

The players have been making highlight tapes and sending them out to universities, with coaches and staff providing recommendations. The Royal Bay coach says although he believes the pandemic slowed them down in terms of scholarships, he’s amazed by the offers that have been rolling in so far.

