Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Puppy yoga, horses, cars, water guns and more make up this weekend’s list of events to see

The RCMP Musical Ride comes to with two performances this weekend. (Photo contributed)

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out these great community events taking place across Greater Victoria.

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria

Approximately 1,800 cyclists are expected on regional roadways for Saturday’s annual Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria bike event.

Riders hit the streets from about 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will roll through Victoria, Oak Bay, the West Shore and the Saanich Peninsula. Drivers can expect moderate delays on the Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) at Sayward Road. Minor delays and traffic pattern changes can also be expected on Highway 14 between Happy Valley Road and Glen Lake Road, the Veterans Memorial Parkway between Highways 1 and 14, and other local side roads in all communities.

The first ride starts in downtown Victoria at 7 a.m., travels 160 km around the region and ends downtown at 3:30 p.m. Riders of all fitness levels can take part in the ride by choosing one of eight distances, all of which start in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

Pet-A-Palooza

Pet-A-Palooza is a free two-day festival that runs Aug. 18 to 19 at St. Ann’s Academy. The festival will bring back popular events like the “running of the bulls” where French and English bulldogs race, as well as the wiener dog races, the puppy stampede – where dogs of any breed under six months can participate – and the dock dive competition.

There will also be puppy and goat yoga six times per day, for a cost of $15. All profits from the yoga classes will benefit the Victoria Humane Society, and all puppies involved are up for adoption. Anyone interested in the yoga is encouraged to pre-register online.

Musical ride

The RCMP Musical Ride gallops into Sooke this weekend. The National Band of the Naval Reserve will open both shows, which take place at Fred Milne Park on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m., followed by a sunset show on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the musical ride are $5 each, with proceeds being donated to Cops for Cancer.

In addition to Sooke, the RCMP Musical Ride will also perform in Parksville on Aug. 21 and 22, Courtenay from Aug. 24 to 26 and Duncan on Aug. 28 as part of a Vancouver Island tour.

Storm the fort water gun battle

Get your Super Soaker of choice ready, Greater Victoria’s largest annual water gun battle returns to the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard National Historic Sites in Colwood this Saturday.

Activities start at 11 a.m. with the main water fight running from 1 to 3 p.m. Aside from the water fight, there will also be a number of family-friendly events taking place at the site, some which will even allow participants to stay dry.

Bring a picnic lunch or enjoy a meal from one of the food trucks that will be onsite.

Langford Show and Shine

The Langford Show and Shine takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, however, residents are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the Goldstream Food Bank.

During this year’s event, hundreds of cars of all shapes, sizes and ages will line the streets of downtown Langford for spectators to look at. There will also be a number of food trucks on site.

Residents should expect a number of road closures during that time as well. Goldstream Avenue from Peatt Road to Veterans Memorial Parkway, portions of both Bryn Maur and Claude roads will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peatt Road is also expected to be congestion and drivers are being urged to use an alternative route. Dogs are welcomed but must be leashed. For more information visit langford.ca.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter