Sifu Moonfist and his wife Maggie are thankful for the outpouring of community support as Moonfist suffered medical challenges. (Tim Collins - Black Press Media)

For the love of community

Sooke comes together for those facing health challenges

Over the last several months, two special and very different residents of Sooke captured the hearts of the community, as both faced life-threatening medical challenges.

Now it seems each story is headed for a happy ending.

Lily Lecinana, 10, who in the past donated her hair to help cancer patients, was diagnosed last year with stage-four Burkitt lymphoma, a fast growing and rare form of cancer.

Her diagnosis rocked the community as is came on the heels of the tragic passing of another Sooke child – Hannah Day –who succumbed to cancer only a short time before.

It wasn’t long before the community rallied to support Lily. “For the love of Lily” T-shirts, fundraising events, a GoFundMe page and many prayers and messages of encouragement followed and soon everyone knew Lily’s name.

RELATED: Benefit concert for Lily

The other Sooke resident was as different from Lily as could be.

Sifu Moonfist, 59, a man who the community knew as a Buddhist Kung Fu master and an avid advocate for cleaning up Sooke’s streets, had begun to experience increasingly frequent and serious epileptic seizures that stemmed from malformed brain tissues.

Moonfist was dubbed a “superhero” by Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and his kindness and dedication to the community is legendary.

He also experienced the caring nature of the community as a GoFundMe page was established and donations came flooding in.

So while Moonfist was admitted to Lions Gate Hospital for radical brain surgery, Lily was at B.C. Children’s’ Hospital undergoing aggressive rounds of chemotherapy.

Both are now on the road to recovery and expressing their thanks to Sooke.

RELATED: Moonfist’s plight garners support

“I had no idea that a GoFundMe page was established for Lily. It was started by my neighbour, and I only learned about it afterward,” Lily’s mother, Meredith said.

“But you have no idea the difference that money made. We were in Vancouver for eight months, during which time I couldn’t work. The financial strain was something you don’t think about too much as I was busy thinking about Lily, but it’s always there. Having the community support made it a little bit easier.”

Moonfist and his wife Maggie had a similar experience.

“We’d been to Vancouver for two weeks last time he had to go for treatment and the hotel bill was more than $3,200. Then there were meals and paying for cabs or parking … it was all very expensive,” Maggie said.

“When we learned that we had to go back, the cost of the whole thing was going to make it very difficult. I can’t tell you what a difference it made to not have to worry about it when the GoFundMe money was there.”

Moonfist is home now and though he is still working through some pain issues, his seizures have disappeared. His speech and memory have improved and he’s hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

As for Lily, she’s smiling again. Home from the hospital, she’s returned to school.

“People have been so great. So supportive. When we came home there were “Love for Lily” signs all over and it made her smile. I just can’t begin to say how important all that support was,” Meredith said.

“The support we got, the love that we’ve been shown … that’s just what Sooke is all about.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not every hero wears a cape: Sidney students hot stuff in fire prevention competition
Next story
Royal Roads honours Black History Month by celebrating black excellence

Just Posted

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Conservative asks Victoria MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Victoria slated to pay $90,000 to host FIBA basketball tournament

The event is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Search continues for missing man in Sooke River

Bodies of two other men found on Sunday

High tides keeping Oak Bay crew from cleaning junk off Caddy Bay beach

Ocean junk, boats wash up on Oak Bay side of Caddy Bay

VIDEO: An armed robbery with missing suspects leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

RCMP looking for missing Island woman

Chelsea Poirier was last seen at her Comox Valley residence on Jan. 29

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

24-hour closure coming to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

RCMP special units bust drug lab in Nanaimo

Three suspects in custody after search warrants executed at two residences

Most Read