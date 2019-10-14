Free firework safety courses coming to the West Shore right before Halloween

No permit? You could be fined anywhere between $100 and $10,000

West Shore municipalities are offering free firework safety courses, just in time for Halloween festivities. (Black Press file photo)

If you’re looking to celebrate Halloween with fireworks, you should be prepared for any problems.

West Shore municipalities are doing their best to ensure residents are informed when it comes to setting off fireworks.

READ MORE: Illegal discharge of fireworks in Sicamous could net $500 fine

“If you want to use fireworks on the West Shore, you need to take the free fireworks safety course to obtain a permit,” says the City of Colwood on their website.

“View Royal, Highlands, Langford and Colwood all have Fireworks Bylaws to regulate the sale, possession, and discharge of fireworks in the community. The bylaws are in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year.”

ALSO READ: Saanich leads the way with fireworks permits

Notably, you must be 18 years or older to obtain a permit and you must have a permit to own or discharge any fireworks. Once you complete the safety course, the consumer fireworks permit costs $10. No fireworks/firecrackers can be sold or traded in the communities and fireworks events are only allowed to take place on Oct. 31 between 5-10 p.m.

Remember, the Fireworks Safety Course certificate is valid for three years. That means if you took the course in 2016 or earlier, you need to take it again. Anyone who is guilty of breaking the bylaw will be fined anywhere from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $10,000.

Free courses will take place on the following days: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at View Royal Fire Hall, 333 Island Highway; Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Langford Fire Hall, 2625 Peatt Road; and Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Colwood City Hall 3300 Wishart Road.

