(Black Press Media file photo)

Free fun in Victoria this weekend includes skating, photos with Santa

Skate at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday, photos with Santa Saturday

Friday the 13th just got a little more lucky with free skating at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

The North Park Neighbourhood Association hosts a free holiday skate featuring hot chocolate and hot dogs courtesy of the new Pandora Save-On-Foods location, prizes, a live DJ, kids crafts and activities – as well as free skating from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Throughout the event enjoy food, craft stations, button making, a photo booth, music, prize giveaways, and engagement stations.

Skate rentals, including helmets and skating supports for new skaters, are available free of charge. They’re also expecting Marty the Marmot, Harvey the HarbourCat, and the Superheroes of Victoria to join them during the skate.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

READ ALSO: SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Holiday events continue this weekend with more festivities. Free photos with Santa returns to the Victoria Public Market on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Bring your little one – and your camera – and take your own photos with the man in red. Santa sets up in the Upper Level of the Market – taking a lunch break from noon until 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 21.

Donations will be accepted for Santas Anonymous.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Just Posted

Talking about tubas! Annual concert attracts hundreds to Market Square

The 2019 edition of Tuba Christmas concert and fundraiser goes this Saturday in the square

Free fun in Victoria this weekend includes skating, photos with Santa

Skate at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday, photos with Santa Saturday

Victoria Foundation’s community grants support 109 local non-profits

Foundation delivers $2.8 million in grant money to local organizations

Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

Pluto’s Restaurant set to stay at its Cook Street location until March 2021

Saanich vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

Most Read