Free fun in Victoria this weekend includes skating, photos with Santa

Friday the 13th just got a little more lucky with free skating at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

The North Park Neighbourhood Association hosts a free holiday skate featuring hot chocolate and hot dogs courtesy of the new Pandora Save-On-Foods location, prizes, a live DJ, kids crafts and activities – as well as free skating from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Throughout the event enjoy food, craft stations, button making, a photo booth, music, prize giveaways, and engagement stations.

Skate rentals, including helmets and skating supports for new skaters, are available free of charge. They’re also expecting Marty the Marmot, Harvey the HarbourCat, and the Superheroes of Victoria to join them during the skate.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Holiday events continue this weekend with more festivities. Free photos with Santa returns to the Victoria Public Market on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Bring your little one – and your camera – and take your own photos with the man in red. Santa sets up in the Upper Level of the Market – taking a lunch break from noon until 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 21.

Donations will be accepted for Santas Anonymous.



